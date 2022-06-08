Louis (Lou) A. Weiskittel Jr. Louis (Lou) A. Weiskittel Jr., 92, of Bozeman, passed away March 25, 2022, surrounded by family. Born December 21, 1929, in Baltimore, MD, the son of Caroline Peper and Louis A. Weiskittel Sr., Lou was one of four children. Lou graduated from the University of Maryland with a Bachelor's in Engineering (Mechanical) and earned his master's from Johns Hopkins in Management Science. Lou worked in engineering for The Bendix Corporation in Baltimore, MD, Skyland Scientific in Bozeman, MT, and Eastman Pharmaceutical in Pennsylvania. He also taught eleven courses in the 80s at Montana State University's College of Engineering. Lou was preceded in death by his wife, Lois, on January 10, 2022. He is survived by his son, Mark St. John, and daughter, Lisa Brachwitz, of Bozeman, and son, Michael St. John of Spotsylvania, VA. Also surviving are his eight grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; sister, Lillian Flichman of Clemmons, NC; and brother, Harvey Weiskittel of Cinnaminson, NJ. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, June 18, at 10:00 A.M. at Dokken-Nelson. Lou will be laid to rest with his beloved wife in Sunset Hills Cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com
Support Local Journalism
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.