Weiland, Kayleigh Jade Sep 16, 2021

Kayleigh Jade Weiland

Kayleigh Jade Weiland, 22, of Billings, passed away on Sept. 13, 2021. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave. A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. For full obituary, go to www.michelottisawyers.com.