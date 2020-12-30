John Paul Weigand On the morning of Christmas Eve, our cherished husband, father, grandfather, and friend, John Paul Weigand passed through heaven's gate to join his Heavenly Father. His beloved wife of 62 years, Judith (Judy) Rae, his eldest daughter, Cathy, and son-in-law, James, who was one of his best fishing buddies, were at his bedside to support him in his journey. He would have felt very blessed to have gone to heaven during this holiest of days. John was born in Milwaukee, WI on July 23, 1936. He was the first of 5 children born to Francis and Eleanor. John completed his B.S. with a double major in biology and general conservation at Central State College, now Univ. of WI-Stevens Point in June 1958. On September 13, 1958, he married his high school sweetheart, love of his life, and soulmate, Judith Rae Plenke. They traveled to Michigan State University where John completed his M.S. in fish and wildlife management with a botany minor. John developed his "fire in the belly" for wildlife, first as a hunter at the age of 12. This flame was fueled with every hunt and followed through every post-secondary course related to wildlife ecology. The family followed John's employment as a game management biologist in southeast MT (1959-61), district game supervisor in North Platte, NE (1962-66), game management then research biologist in Great Falls/Choteau, MT (1966-74). In 1977, he completed his Ph. D. in fisheries and wildlife management at Montana State University. His doctoral thesis involved extensive research on the Hungarian Partridge earning him recognition as a national Hungarian Partridge expert. He retired in 1994 as the Chief of Wildlife Research for Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, but continued several consulting jobs on habitat management. Throughout his career and even after retirement, he was an avid hunter and fisherman, which included passing on his knowledge as an instructor with hunter education and safety. After retirement, he and his beloved, Judy, loved to travel nationally and abroad to visit friends, family and, especially, their grandchildren. John considered his marriage to Judy and the births of their 5 children, Cathy Jean (1959), Julie Rae (1960), Daniel John (1962), Patricia Lee (1964), and Joseph Paul (1968) as the "Gold Stars" of his life. John was preceded in death by his parents, sister Peggy (1998), and brother Michael (2013). Survivors include his beloved wife, Judy; brother Bob (Judy), sister Mary (Jerry); his children, Cathy (Jim), Julie, Dan (Carolyn), Patty, and Joe (Jenny); brother-in-law John (Connie), and best friend of 65 years, Ken; grandchildren: Shawn (Krystal), Jaclyn (Bruce), Michael (Chelsea), Amelia, Mia, Xavier, Shane (Jessica), Shelby, Josh (Cassie), Brendon (Stevie), Cassandra (Loren), Chris, and Alec (Tianna); and 10 1/2 great-grandchildren. John was a devout Catholic, dedicating his life to God and family. Cremation has taken place and a funeral mass will be held at Resurrection University Parish in Bozeman, MT, on January 18, 2021 at 11:00 am. Live streamed at resurrectionbozeman.org In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Montana State University Alumni Foundation supporting Don C. Quimby Graduate Wildlife Research. Condolences & memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com.
