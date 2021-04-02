Peggy Joan Webber Peggy Joan Webber, 89, passed away peacefully in the company of her family on Sunday, March 28, 2021. Peggy was born to Dorothy (Kymer) and Paul Van Sickle on July 1,1931 in Hazelhurst, PA. Peggy spent most of her childhood in Smethport, PA. She relocated to Wilmington, DE in 1955 where she, along with her first husband Roger Schnee, raised their 4 children. In 1985 Peggy relocated to Bozeman, MT with her second husband, Jim Webber. During their time in Montana Peggy and Jim lived in Bozeman, Churchill and Seeley Lake. They enjoyed many years as campground hosts around the state, and they liked nothing more than traveling the back roads of Montana, but their favorite pastime was spending time with family. Peggy is survived by her four children, Steven P. Schnee (Jean) of Bozeman, MT, Michael E. Schnee (Jenny Kahn) of Medford, OR, Bonnie L. Eberly, (Jim) of Bozeman, MT, and Roger H. Schnee Jr. (Mary) of Newark, DE. She is also survived by 9 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Peggy was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 38 years, Jim Webber. The family would like to extend our sincere and heartfelt gratitude to the staff of Spring Meadows for their dedicated and caring service over the years, and also to Hospice of Bozeman Health for their compassionate care during the last few months of Peggy's life. A private family service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com
