Carl N. Wathne Carl N. Wathne of Bozeman, MT (formerly of Weston and Salem, MA) departed to the House of the Lord on April 9, 2023. He was born in Johnstown, PA, to Odd and Alice Wathne from Norway, brother to sisters Betty and Edith.

Carl grew up in several cities around the country. After High School, he received his Bachelor's from the University of Pittsburgh. He joined the U.S. Coast Guard and served as Representative of the U.S. Public Health Hospital on Staten Island, NY. He then entered the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Core. Carl went on to receive a Master's in Hospital Administration from Columbia University.

In 1958 Carl began his hospital career, working as the Chief Operating Officer at various hospitals throughout New York. In 1963 Carl was hired to facilitate the building and operation of a new hospital in Carmel, NY. He then became Vice President of a hospital consulting firm serving hospitals from California to Paris, France. In 1972 he began his career at Lahey Clinic in Boston where he developed a new medical center and served as Executive Director. During that time, he also accepted an appointment as Adjunct Assistant Professor at Boston University where he taught for 17 years. Carl was also a lecturer at Harvard's Health Policy and Management Program.


