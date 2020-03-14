Carolyn C. Wash Edna "Carolyn" Chesarek Wash, daughter of Charles and Leona Chesarek of Belfry, Montana, was born May 14, 1941 in Billings, Montana. Her passing on March 9, 2020 was a blessing due to complications of a surgery over 20 years ago. She was active in 4-H, graduated top of her class in high school, worked in Yellowstone Park for three summers, and graduated from Montana State University in 1963 with a Home Ec/Business degree. Denver Dry Goods is where she started her career, then on to New York City working for Coats and Clarks, Inc. as a sewing educator, traveling all over the U.S. teaching sewing in colleges and in department store demonstrations. She married and lived in Virginia, Illinois, Wyoming, went back to Denver, and then lived in Bozeman until her death. She worked for Shell Oil Co., Wilfry Pumps and Power Equipment Co. before retiring. She and her son, Kraig, joined the overland Ski Patrol and trained together. Carolyn went on to earn a National Ski Patrol number for her service. She is survived by her son, Kraig Wash (Keri (Beebe) Wash) of Bozeman; granddaughter, Kaili (Wash) Stands (Jonah Stands); great-grandson, Gatlin Stands; and great-granddaughter, Kortni (Wash) Bare (Taylor Bare), all of Bozeman. There will be a private family gathering at Belfry Cemetery in Belfry, Montana. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com