Lena F. Ward Lena "Tena" F. Ward went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on December 4, 2020. She was born in San Antonio TX to J.D. and Thelma (Blitch) Atnip on August 31, 1943. She was working for Ray Ellison in Property Management when she met Benjamin Ward. She married him on June 27, 1980. They always loved the mountains, animals, and birds. God gave them the desire of their hearts in October 1994 when they moved to Bozeman, MT. The Lord gave her a gift to see people who were hurting and reach out to comfort and pray for them. Benjamin Ward, son Ted Jon Tippen, sister Mary Arnold, and seven grandchildren are looking forward to seeing her again. There will be a Celebration of Life for Tena on July 24, 2021 at 11:00 AM at the Melin Family Ministries Church located on the Melin Ranch, 305 Millcreek Road, Paradise Valley. A meal will be available after the service. Condolences & memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.