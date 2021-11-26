Wangrud, Jean A. Nov 26, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jean A. Wangrud It is with great sorrow that the family of Jean A. Wangrud announces her passing after a short battle with cancer in Bozeman, MT on Friday, November 19, 2021, at the age of 87 years. Jean passed away peacefully at home with her two daughters by her side. Jean was born September 1934 in Mandan, ND to Herman and Jennie Uden. After attending college in Grand Forks, ND, Jean took a teaching job in Scobey where she met and fell for the love of her life, Ordean Wangrud. They were married in Mandan, ND in 1957. The first of two daughters, Dawn, was born in Plentywood. They moved to Billings where Jean worked as a waitress, while Ordean took business classes at Rocky Mtn. College. Daughter Miriam was born in Billings. The family moved back to Scobey where Jean taught school before moving to Eureka, MT in 1964. Jean taught school in Eureka for almost 30 years and Ordean worked for Lincoln Electric/Interbell for 29 years. After retirement, the two became snowbirds in Mesa, AZ for 10 winters. Jean and Ordean moved to Bozeman in 2004 to be closer to their two daughters and three of their grandkids. Jean cherished her daily phone calls with her sister Ruth, and she enjoyed many special times with her various circles of friends (teachers, ladies' groups, church, scrabble competitors and many more) that are scattered around Montana and North Dakota. Jean loved flying the American flag and was proud of the military service of her grandson, Khristopher. Jean was a tough Norwegian who enjoyed spending time in the outdoors; she passed her love of nature on to her daughters and grandkids, and she enjoyed seeing pictures and hearing about their numerous outdoor adventures. Jean and Ordean spent several years traveling the state to cheer on their grandkids at various sporting and other events. Jean is lovingly remembered by her daughters - Dawn White, Miriam Tilleman (Jim); grandchildren - Khristopher, Colin, Kirsten, and Kyle; sister Ruth Green (Fredrick); brother-in-law Ray Keturi; sister-in-law Debbie Wangrud; Bob Tilleman family and a loving extended family and many dear friends. Jean was predeceased by her parents -Herman and Jennie, husband Ordean, sister Judy, and brothers-in-law - Larry (Donna) and Ronnie Wangrud. A Memorial Service celebrating Jean's life will be held at a later date. Special thanks to the kind staff and friends at the Springs of Bozeman and Encompass Hospice Group for taking care of Jean during the last weeks of her life. Donations in memory of Jean, can be made to: Hope Lutheran Church, 2152 Graf St., Bozeman, MT 59718; Ellen Theatre, 17 W. Main, Bozeman, MT 59715. Condolences & memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Jean A. Wangrud It Ordean Wangrud Education Politics Work Genealogy Montana North Dakota Herman Bozeman Mandan Recommended for you