Helen Walter Our mother Helen Walter will follow all of her loved ones into the next world, Helen Marie Walter passed away Monday, June 14, 2021. Helen was born February 8, 1922, in Klein, MT to Mike and Donna Vladic. Helen married Robert Walter on April 23, 1944. They made their homes in Glendive, Sydney, Butte, Livingston, Billings and then Bozeman, MT while raising their children. Helen has given the world 99 years and, in that time, raised six kids. She was raised and attended schools in Billings, MT. She first went to work at Midland National Bank in Billings following her graduation from business college. Helen and Bob lived in many places in Montana, yet ultimately, they ended up in Bozeman where Helen worked at Don Norem's Dealership and with her husband at a local tire store. Not wanting to be recognized for her accomplishments, but for her love of life and to share with others how it is important to live while you are alive and take each opportunity the life offers you. Having lost friends and family before her, she continued to make friends and enrich her family life. She held on to her memories and treated them as gifts. Holding onto gifts of life was holding onto every day as they were given to her. Through several broken bones she rose to healing. When there were days she was too tired, she fought to get well. Days that she was lonely, she reached out to others who gave her solace, days that she lost her friends to death or illness, she prayed for her own health as she was not ready to leave this world. Helen had a great faith in God. She said the rosary every night and prayed for her children even though they were grown, she prayed for peace amongst all, and she prayed for the fortitude to stay healthy yet was ready to go to her final resting place. Helen had a long and fulfilling life and her secret was to enjoy coke and Cheetos daily. We know she will continue to be in our lives forever, just as she had been while growing up. Many memories dear to our hearts are the chicken dinners, special potica bread, winter sledding with her grandchildren and gambling in Las Vegas and at The Bay in Bozeman. We ask you all to value your mothers, as special as she was, we will always hold her dear to our hearts. We see ourselves in Helen and only hope to have the love, the wit, and the strength she has portrayed her entire life. Not everyone is as lucky as we have been to have such a kind endearing mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and great-great grandmother. Helen is survived by her brother, Doug (Donna) Vladic of Billings, MT. Survivors also include her six children and spouses, Bob (Marylin) Walter of Portland, OR, Tom (Pam) Walter of Missoula, Linda (Dave) Brown of Rockwall, TX, Lonnie (Sherrol) Walter of Bozeman, Ginny (George) Dieruf of Bozeman and Dick (Cari) Walter of Spearfish, SD. Helen is also survived by numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. Helen was known for her love of her family no matter the miles between them. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob Walter, two sisters, Margaret, and Doris, five brothers, Micky, Jack, Tom, George, and Donald. Funeral services for Helen will be held Friday, June 18th, at 10AM at Dahl Funeral & Cremation Service with interment to follow at Sunset Hills Cemetery in Bozeman. Friends may make memorials to the Cody Dieruf Benefit Foundation, P.O. Box 6044, Bozeman, MT 59771, in honor of her granddaughter, Cody Dieruf. Condolences & memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com.