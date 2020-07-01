Carol Wainright Carol Wainright, 74, of Belgrade, passed away June 8, 2020. Carol was born and raised in Denver, CO. She graduated South High School, Colorado College (now University Northern Colorado) and earned an MA in Education. Carol was a homemaker and assisted her husband at the Village Vet Animal Hospital in Damascus, OR. She lived in Denver, Loveland and Conifer Mountain, CO; East Lansing, MI; Boring and Damascus, OR and Belgrade, MT. Carol enjoyed tole painting and old western movies. She loved horses and horseback riding and will be remembered most for her indomitable spirit, dedication to family and amazing cooking. Carol was preceded in death by her parents Marshall and Ruth Ann Blanchard and grandparents Howard and Eunice Wilson. She is survived by her husband Larry Wainright; sons Brian Todd Wainright of Belgrade, MT and Shannon Scott Wainright and his wife Norma Wainright of Redmond, WA; her three grandchildren Trevor, Colter and Peyton as well as her sister Dianne Anderson and brother-in-law Gordon Anderson of Sequim, WA. Condolences & memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.