Daniel Rhea (Dan) Wahrer, formerly of Bozeman, died at his home in Nokomis, FL on December 29 as the result of a heart attack. He was 64. Born in Wapakoneta, OH, Dan graduated from Wapakoneta High School in 1975 and enlisted in the US Army. Following his honorable service at various US bases, he settled in Colorado Springs, CO, where he worked as an auto and motorcycle mechanic, a trade he loved. For 43 years, Dan lived with his wife, Melanie Roller Wahrer, also from Wapakoneta in Arizona, California, and Bozeman. In 1988, while living in California, their son, Miles Brandon Wahrer was born. When the family moved to Bozeman, Dan became a partner with Dale Williams, his brother-in-aw, at Williams Gallery, the coin shop in downtown Bozeman. His friendly smile, knowledge of coins, and attention to detail drew customers into being friends across the state. That was Dan, an instant friend to all who knew him. While Miles grew to be an outstanding goaltender in local ice hockey leagues, Dan and Mel were inseparable as volunteers and well known as an "all-in hockey family." He was an avid fan of the Avalanche and the Lightning. Montana Property Management in Bozeman was established and owned by Dan and Mel for 11 years. They lived their motto of "taking care of your home as if it were our own". After Dan's father, Robert J. Wahrer, Jr. passed away, Dan and Mel moved to Nokomis, Florida, where they cared for his mother, Vivian M. Wahrer, in her home until her death in 2016. Since that time, Dan worked as a carpenter on luxury homes in the Sarasota area. In the past 4 years, Dan also traveled for Hoist Sales and Service Co., as an installer of video scoreboards and arena ribbon boards nation-wide. It was often said that he ran "rings around the young crews". His favorite spots on land were the Delta Sky Clubs. On the water, Dan loved sailing the Gulf of Mexico on his fourth yacht named S2. If he wasn't sailing, he was upgrading her to the best shape possible. Dan leaves behind his wife, Melanie, of Nokomis, FL and his son, Miles, of Seattle. In addition, he has seven brothers and sisters and a host of nieces and nephews, all of whom he loved dearly and who will always miss him. His sister, Kath Williams, and her husband, Dale Williams, and nephew Jon Williams, reside in Bozeman. Because Dan, Mel, and Miles are so special to so many in Bozeman, a gathering of friends and family will be held on July 3, 2022 in Bozeman. An announcement of time and place will be posted in the spring.