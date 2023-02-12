Bob crossed his ultimate finish line on Thanksgiving Day November 24, 2022 in Hawaii at 79. Bob was a runner. That was the thing that came to most peoples minds when they thought of him. But he was so much more: A husband, best friend, partner and soul mate to Kathy Brown his wife of 38 years. A Son of Pauline and Le Roy Wade who pre-deceased him. A Brother; He was the oldest of 7 and is survived by his sister and 5 brothers and their spouses. A Father to his sons, Todd Wade/Heather, Scott Wade/Tina, Craig Wade/ Renee and Step Children, Sabrina Coble/John, Michael Coble/Bennie, Lycia Sibilla/Chris. A Grandfather of nine ranging from 12 to over 30. Nicholas Sibilla, Max Sibilla/Laura, Chelsea Coble, Chad Coble, Tasha Wade, Destiny-Joy Wade, Mystique Wade, Madeline Wade, Zachary Wade. And Great Grandfather to one adorable two year old Tomas Scott Wade. His children and grandchildren were a source of pride and delight and he was so so proud of all of them. A teacher; He taught in New York, Guam for 25+ years, in Micronesia, in Malta, California and Montana. His students were were very important to him. He loved his job. A coach; he loved working with young athletes and coached Track and Field, Cross Country and Soccer. He started neighborhood Fun Runs to encourage kids to be more active. Everyone who participated got a ribbon. He continued to work with kids. It was important to him and he loved it. A Big Brother to two wonderful boys through Big Brothers-Big Sisters. Now about that running thing. Running was life to Bob. He ran Cross Country in College and started "jogging" when he arrived on Guam in 1967. Running became a part of his life and who he was. He ran because of how it made him feel and he ran for competition. "You can't win if you don't show up". And show up he did, whenever and wherever he could. He helped with the beginning of the Guam Running Club and continued to play an important role until he left Guam after his retirement. He ran wherever he lived or visited all over the world, with Clubs and friends and Hash House Harriers. Guam, California, New York, Malta, Montana, Hawaii, Germany, Spain, Portugal, Italy. If we were there, he found a run. Running was not just his passion it was his entry into any community he lived in. He was an active member and officer in The Guam Running Club and the Wind Drinkers in Bozeman. He ran Fun Runs, 5k's, 10k's , over 20 Marathons, many Hash Runs, 16 Ed Anacker Bridger Ridge Runs and a few Ultra's including the Western States 100. He had always loved swimming and added biking when his body told him that he needed to vary his activity and participated in Triathlons and some Bike Races. You could spot him on the long runs by the tie dye t-shirt. "It will be easy to find me if need be." Bozeman offered him some other outdoor fun. He always loved hiking/"boonie stomping" on Guam and continued the hiking in Bozeman but also found skiing. He loved downhill and especially skiing the ridge. When his health interfered with his running/skiing/biking he walked. He also joined Rock Steady Boxing for Parkinson's and participated either in person or Zoom when in person was not an option. He was able to keep doing this until 4 months before he left us for good. Movement and exercise was in his DNA. He will be missed by many. He left us too soon. A memorial run and a celebration of his life will be announced at a later time. Donations in his memory can be made to Gallatin Valley Land Trust. An obituary can be viewed at www.dokkennelson.com. Robert (Bob) Wade Leroy Wade