Okarche Mae Vogel Okarche Mae (Colbern) Vogel, 93, was born in Bozeman, Montana, to Kenneth and Sarah (Gouker) Colbern. Lineage of a pioneer family in the Gallatin Valley. She married W. Glenn Vogel, from a family with deep roots in Bozeman. Okarche was named after a female pioneer, as unique as her name derived from Oklahoma (OK), Arapaho (AR), and Cheyenne (CHE). You could find her fishing, hunting, picking huckleberries or morels, or picnicing after work as a registered nurse (RN) at Bozeman Deaconess Hospital. A place we wish she had received the care she gave others so we may have enjoyed her longer. Okarche graduated from Montana State College, serving in the Cadet Corp readying for WWII. Her retirement was full, contributing countless quilts and tea towels to RSVP. Generations of Deaconess newborns received her knitted caps. She volunteered at HRDC and the Bozeman Visitor Center. Thanks to Madison Valley Manor for love and support in her time in their care. She was able to look out at the Madison Mountain Range. Okarche and Glenn had two daughters Katherine Vogel and Linda (Vogel) Nell. She is also survived by her loving grandchildren Ryan, Taryn and Jason, and sisters Marietta and Barbara. She was truly one of the greatest Generation. Arrangement are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com
