Okarche Mae Vogel Okarche Mae (Colbern) Vogel, 93, was born in Bozeman, Montana, to Kenneth and Sarah (Gouker) Colbern. Next generation of a family of pioneers in the Gallatin Valley. She married W. Glenn Vogel, from another family with deep roots in Bozeman. Okarche was named after a female pioneer, and she was as unique as her name derived from Oklahoma (OK), Arapaho (AR), and Cheyenne (CHE). You could find her fishing, hunting, picking huckleberries or morels, or taking off for a picnic after work as a registered nurse (RN) at Bozeman Deaconess Hospital. We wish she had received the same care she gave others so we may have enjoyed her longer. Okarche was a RN graduating from Montana State College, serving in the Cadet Corp readying for WWII. In her senior years she contributed countless quilts and tea towels available at the Farmers' Market through RSVP, as well as volunteer work with HRDC and the Chamber of Commerce as a docent at the Bozeman Visitor Center Kiosk. Okarche and Glenn had two daughters, Katherine Vogel and Linda (Vogel) Nell. She is also survived by her loving grandchildren, Ryan, Taryn and Jason, and sisters, Marietta and Barbara. She was truly one of the Greatest Generation. The family would like to thank the staff at the Madison Valley Manor for the wonderful care they provided to our Mom. No services are planned. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com
