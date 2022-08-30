Dennis D Voeller of Three Forks, MT sadly passed away on August 9, 2022 at Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital. He was surrounded by close family and friends. Dennis was born in Rugby, ND and spent most of his life between Rugby and Minot, ND. He served proudly in the Army National Guard and was deployed overseas during Desert Storm. For most of the last decade he spent his time enjoying the beauty of Montana. He lived a full life; traveling, hiking, hunting, kayaking, and many other activities with those he cared for the most. Dennis loved his job as Director of the Gallatin County Fair and those he worked with closest. He loved the opportunity to meet and work with a wide range of people, as well as organize various events and activities. His greatest joy was watching his children and grandchildren grow; whether that be following them on the ice rink, baseball field, swimming lanes, soccer field or just being a part of their daily lives. He will be missed greatly. He was preceded in death by his parents; Pius and Rose (Salwey) Voeller. He is survived by his daughter, Celeste (Steve) Bradford, their children Caleb and Belle of Indiana; son, Dustin (Julie) Voeller their children Dane, Brody and Reed Voeller of ND as well as five sisters, one brother and various extended family members. A Celebration of Life will take place out of state. We invite you to make a donation in Dennis's honor, in lieu of flowers, to: Gallatin County Fairgrounds 901 N Black Bozeman, MT 59715 Dennis Voeller Voeller
