Sietwende "Wendy" Visscher Sietwende "Wendy" Hermberg Visscher, 96, traveled down her final path in this world on June 16, 2022. She died at home surrounded by family with sunlight shimmering through the aspens outside. Wendy was an unimaginably brave, ferociously smart, and eternally curious woman who forged her own way outside of society's expectations. Wendy was also tough. Despite rheumatoid arthritis and constant pain for much of her life, she kept hiking and skiing into her final decades. Even as her body diminished, she focused on what she could still do and continued to do it joyfully. Born in 1925, Wendy grew up in Germany with parents who were courageously outspoken in their defiance of the Nazi regime. When she was 14, the family fled Germany for the US just days before the start of World War II. Wendy forged ahead in a new country and fell deeply in love with the Rocky Mountain West, where she spent many happy summers on her uncle's Wyoming sheep ranch driving a team of horses on the hay crew. Wendy attended college in Cleveland, where she met and married Paul Visscher in 1946. They had four children in five years and came to Bozeman in 1954. Wendy had a lifelong passion for climbing mountains in every season and she scaled just about every peak in the valley on foot or skis. She fiercely loved the land around her home in Kelly Canyon where she lived for more than 60 years. Montana's mountains and hills, rivers and creeks, wildlife and wildflowers, were her church and her muse. She was also drawn to Quakerism and aided in the creation of a Bozeman Meeting for Worship and the Montana Gathering of Friends (MGOF). She organized Quaker work camps and was very active with American Friends Service Committee and North Pacific Yearly Meeting. Wendy and Paul divorced in the early 1970s. She completed a master's degree in counseling at MSU and became the director of the newly formed Help Center, a 24-hour counseling, outreach, and support service for people in crisis. Wendy led with empathy, compassion, wisdom, and quiet strength. She worked at the Help Center for 44 years before retiring at age 93. Wendy's other life's work was her family. She delighted in the unique qualities and quirks of each of her loved ones. The world is a better place for having had Wendy Visscher in it. We are grateful to have known her and been loved by her. She is survived by her children Tim Visscher, Heidi Dick, Kirk Visscher, and Judy Visscher, as well as beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren too numerous to name. A Celebration of Wendy's life will be held on July 16 at 11:00 A.M., in the ballroom of the Emerson Center. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Help Center https://www.bozemanhelpcenter.org/ are welcomed. Arrangements in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com
- Bozeman Daily Chronicle