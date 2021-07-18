Clarence Glyndon (Glyn) Verzatt passed away the evening of January 7, 2021 at his home. Glyn was 87. Glyn was born July 18, 1933 to Clarence P. and Leslie D. Verzatt of Helena, Montana. He and his sister Clarene moved to Billings, Montana where Glyn attended grade school in Billings until the family moved to Salem, Oregon where Glyn graduated from Salem Senior High in 1951. Glyn worked as a service station attendant in Salem where he met and married Belva Johnson on December 12, 1952. Glyn continued working until he joined the Army in January and served two years during the Korean War. Glyn returned to Salem, Oregon after his discharge and continued working for Master Service Stations and also part time as an insurance adjuster for an independent adjusting firm. The family remained in Salem, Oregon where daughter, Glynda (Bouldin) and son, Mark (Karmal) were born. The family enjoyed traveling around Oregon on weekends but Glyn always wanted to return to Montana, a state he really loved. An opportunity came out of the blue when he was offered a full time position with Equifax in Bozeman, Montana. Glyn jumped at the chance and they moved to Bozeman where Glyn opened an office for Equifax. Glyn loved hunting and fishing, motorcycling and anything with a motor. They bought a house in Belgrade, Montana and lived there until Glynda and Mark graduated from high school. Glyn liked meeting all the people he contacted in his line of work, he always said he never met a person he didn't like. They joined a four-wheel club and spent many weekends exploring and camping in the Gallatin Valley. In 1978, Glyn decided he would like to try Real Estate and was employed as a Broker Associate for ERA Landmark until 1987. Glyn was tired of (feast or famine) in real estate and was hired by the State of Montana Transportation as a Right of Way Agent and remained there until his retirement. The family moved to Helena and during that time, Glyn purchased a '52 Chevrolet coupe and they joined the Capita Carriages Car Club where they spent their time at car tours, shows, parades and just driving for fun. Glyn is survived by his wife Belva, daughter Glynda (Bouldin), son Mark (Karmal), sister Clarene, grandson Aaron, granddaughters Sarah, Emily, Bethany and Miriam, and 11 great grandchildren. Glyn was a man who enjoyed life even with surviving bouts of different cancers and will be sorely missed. A Graveside Service is scheduled for 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at the Montana State Veterans Cemetery, Ft. Harrison. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Glyn. Clarence Verzatt "Glyn" Verzatt
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.