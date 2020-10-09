Roelena Venhuizen It was Tuesday evening, October 6, 2020, when Roelena (Lee) Venhuizen went home to her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Roelena was born on February 9, 1926 to Jacob and Lena Feddes near Belgrade, Montana. She was the fifth of their six children. She attended Belgrade School for 12 years, after which she attended Calvin College in Grand Rapids, Michigan for one year. After completing this education, Roelena taught at Manhattan Christian School for a number of years. On June 5, 1947, she married John Venhuizen. They were blessed with four children: Judy, John, Donna and Dale. They farmed in the Three Forks area for a few years and in 1958 they purchased the farm south of Manhattan where Roelena resided for the rest of her life, except for the last two years when she moved to Parkhaven Retirement Home. Roelena took an active part in the farm life and was an excellent partner for her husband in this regard. She enjoyed participating with John in the Montana Hereford Association and the American Hereford Association. She and John developed good relationships with others in the Hereford business and travelled to many different countries because of this. In the 60s, Roelena took courses at Montana State University to upgrade her education so that she could go back to teaching part time. She did this for a few years, but then chose to return to 100% farm life. Roelena and her husband were always very involved in church and Manhattan Christian School activities. They were charter members of Bethel Christian Reformed Church. Roelena is survived by son and daughter-in-law, John and Barb Venhuizen, daughter and son-in-law, Donna and Jake Stelpstra, and son and daughter-in-law, Dale and Nancy Venhuizen. She was blessed with 10 grandchildren and 29 great grandchildren, plus one more on the way. She is also survived by one sister-in-law, Nell Feddes. She was predeceased by her parents, her husband, John Venhuizen, her daughter, Judy Venhuizen and son-in-law, Robert Allen, as well as 2 sisters and 3 brothers. Roelena's life was best portrayed by her love for her Lord, her husband and her family, as well as the church and school. She loved visits from grandchildren and later great grandchildren. She was always very engaged with school and church activities that her grandchildren were involved with. She was a huge support for them, always attending sports and musical activities, as well as big events like graduations and weddings. The last number of years of her life she became more strongly dependent on her Lord. She spent much time in prayer and reading her Bible, running with endurance the race that was set before her, looking to Jesus, who was the founder and perfecter of her faith. (adapted from Hebrews 12:1-2) Mother, Grandma, Great Grandma, we love you and we will miss you dearly. A private graveside service will be held for immediate family only at 2:00 pm on Saturday, October 10, 2020. To watch the service online please go to Roelena's obituary page at www.dokkennelson.com. Should friends desire, memorials may be made to Manhattan Christian School. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.