On the morning of November 30th, 2020, Allen Ward Van Noy passed away at age 62. Al had been battling an aggressive cancer since 2016. He was surrounded by family and loved ones through his final moments, and died peacefully at home. Al was born in Missoula, Montana and graduated from Bozeman Senior High School. He attended Montana State University, receiving a bachelor's degree in Product Design, before moving on to Art Center College of Design where he received a second degree in Industrial Design. Al dedicated his life to his love for family, sport and design. Whether it was out on his bicycle or in his Adidas office - his unique perspective and energetic spirit carried him and those around him to greatness. His passion for sport was best exemplified when on his bicycle or one of his many motorcycles. On two wheels, Al was both a racer and educator, always seeking to elevate those lucky enough to ride with him. Above all, Al was known for his kind heart and joy for life. He was happiest when surrounded by those he loved. Among his many achievements in sport and design, he leaves behind his greatest treasure, his family. His son - Ryan, daughter - Sydney, and wife - Nancy, continue forward in his spirit and honor. Al was preceded in death by his father, Howard. He is survived by his wife Nancy, children Ryan and Sydney, mother Ivene and brother Greg. A celebration of Al's life will take place at a later date. Allen Van Noy Ward Van Noy
