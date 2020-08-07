Betty Marie Van Mullem Betty Marie (Todd) Van Mullem passed away on August 4, 2020 from cancer. She was born in Billings, Montana, the daughter of Marie (Schultz) and Stanley Todd, on December 15, 1942. Her early educational years were spent in Billings, Bridger, and Red Lodge. She graduated from Billings Senior High in 1961 and from Eastern Montana College (now MSU Billings) in 1966 with an elementary education degree. Her teaching experience was in Great Falls, Montana for one year and Billings Bench School for three years. On August 22, 1970, Betty married her sweetheart, Joe Van Mullem, in Billings. Her greatest pleasure was her family and being an at-home Mom. The couple lived in Joliet, Montana, Carson City, Nevada, and Casper, Wyoming, and has resided in Bozeman, Montana since 1980. Joe's work with the Soil Conservation Service (now NRCS) took them to those various locations over the years. Betty was a strong advocate for education and enjoyed supporting her community as a volunteer for various causes. She is survived by her husband, Joe; son, Stephen (Karen) of Fort Pierre, SD; son, Peter (Heather) and grandchildren, Lily, Ali, and Henry Van Mullem, all of Lewiston, ID; brothers, Bill Todd of San Jose and Bob Todd (Colette) of Billings; brother-in-law, Albert (Chris) Van Mullem of Sussex, WI; sisters-in-law, Rosemary Glessing of Baltimore, MD and Geraldine Hall of Coppell, TX; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Betty sincerely appreciated all the support from family and friends during this difficult time. At Betty's request, there will be a private graveside service. Interment of ashes will be in Sunset Hills Cemetery, Bozeman. Memorials may be made to Bozeman Health Foundation (write "Hospice" in the memo line), 931 Highland Blvd, Ste 3200, Bozeman, MT 59715. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com
