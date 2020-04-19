Willemina Catherine (Kimm) Van Egmond (96) of Jenison, Michigan went to be with her Lord and Savior on April 12, 2020 at the Brookcrest Rehab & Life Center in Grandville, Michigan. She was born on March 31, 1924 to Nick and Alice Kimm on their farm near Manhattan, Montana. Willemina was raised on their family farm and attended Manhattan Christian Elementary School and graduated from Manhattan Public High School in 1943. She later graduated from the Bozeman Business School. She married Peter Van Egmond in 1946 with whom she would have 4 children: Rollan (1948), John (1950), Marie (1954) and Patricia (1957). Peter passed away in December 1956 at the age of 37 from complications related to childhood rheumatic fever. Willemina was employed by Montana State University and worked for 33 years in the Plant Sciences & Pathology Department as a laboratory seed analyst. She tested the purity of seed samples for farmers, seed growers, and other state agencies. In retirement she did volunteer work at the Law and Justice Center, Love, Inc., and the Chamber of Commerce in Bozeman. Willemina was a long-time member of the Bethel Christian Reformed Church in Churchill, Montana and its Evening Fellowship Ladies Group. Her special joy in life was participating in Bible Study Fellowship for 19 years. Through this study, she acquired a wealth of Bible knowledge which enriched her spiritually. She also loved to knit, crochet, read and do petit-point stitching. In 2009, Willemina moved from Bozeman, Montana to the independent living community at Waterford Place in Jenison, Michigan. While in Michigan she became a member of Ridgewood Christian Reformed Church and attended regularly until her death. She loved playing card and board games as well as constructing puzzles with her fellow Waterford Place community residents. Willemina is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Peter, her sister Winona Vander Molen and her brother Clarence Kimm. She is survived by her sisters Audrey Flikkema (Manhattan, Montana) and Ethel Bestebreur (Sunnyside, Washington) along with numerous nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her 4 children: Rollan (Marijo) Van Egmond, Grand Rapids, Michigan, John (Janna) Van Egmond, Tucson, Arizona, Marie (Jeris) Vermeer, Maurice, Iowa, and Patricia Van Egmond, Tucson, Arizona along with her 12 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. Celebration of Life services will be held at both the Bethel Christian Reformed Church in Churchill, Montana and at the Ridgewood Christian Reformed Church in Jenison, Michigan at a later date when the current COVID-19 restrictions are lifted. Memorials may be sent to the Bible League International in Crete, Illinois or the Bethel Christian Reformed Church in Manhattan Montana. Willemina enjoyed God's presence and direction in her life and knew that her eternal hope was in her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. We will miss her earthly presence but rejoice in her liberation to heaven where she is now glorifying her heavenly Father forever. I love you, LORD, my strength. The LORD is my rock, my fortress and my deliverer; my God is my rock, in whom I take refuge, my shield and the horn of my salvation, my stronghold. (Psalm 18:1-2 NIV) Van Egmond Willemina Catherine Van Egmond
