Elizabeth "Betty" Van Dyke Elizabeth "Betty" Van Dyke was called home by her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on March 16, 2023. She was 92 years old. Born on March 21st, 1930 in South Holland, IL to Katherine (Klompien) and Cornelius Woldhuis, Betty was the 3rd of 4 children. Betty had fond memories of her childhood growing up on her parents' farm. She was proud of her Dutch heritage. On Oct. 19, 1949, Betty married the love of her life James "Jim" Van Dyke. Married for 60 years, they raised four children on farms in the Gallatin Valley and South Holland. Betty was a diligent homemaker, she found much fulfillment in rising early and working tirelessly to keep her family thriving. Jim & Betty passed their farming operation to their sons as they came of age and started their own families. Later in life Betty cooked at the Alpha Gamma Delta sorority where she cared for numerous young women. She was adored by her charges and kept in touch with many long after her retirement. Betty enjoyed cooking and tending to her flower and vegetable gardens. She was a gifted baker. No family meal was complete without a basket of her famous Betty buns. Her coffee break drew people from far and near. She relished a gathering of warm company and treating folks to her signature caramel rolls. She always greeted you with her broad smile and was happiest with a room full of family enjoying the fruits of her labor. Betty loved children, especially holding and feeding babies, she doted endlessly on her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Betty embodied the call from Jesus to serve others. She regularly visited friends and family in the nursing home. She was eager to assist the ailing with car rides and other errands. She enjoyed stuffing bulletins on Fridays at church. She always had an encouraging word and quiet acceptance for anyone who came through her door. She will be deeply missed by all the loved ones she leaves behind. She is survived by her four children: Shirley Kaufman, Glenn (Leslie) Van Dyke, Jim Jr. (Michelle) Van Dyke & Chuck (MaryLou) Van Dyke. 7 grandchildren: Dan (Danni) Van Dyke, Jeff (Tiffany) Van Dyke, Wendy (Chris) Halverson, Michaela Kaufman, Jamie Van Dyke, Brenda (Ryan) Sweeney & Amy (Clark) Crowder and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Sisters-in-law Joan Van Dyke, Betty (Bob) Van Dyke, Sylvia Van Dyke and Ann VanDyke. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and siblings: Joan DeBoer, Klaus Woldhuis and Herm Woldhuis. Brothers and sisters in law: Neal, Arnold, Raymond, Lawrence, Willard, Robert, Clarence & Marian Van Dyke, Doweena VanDyke, George & Bernie Veltkamp, Bert & Margie Kammerman, Jack & Sadie Oostema. Visitation was held on Monday evening. Funeral Services will be held today, March 21, 2023 with a 10:00 AM interment at Churchill Cemetery and service to follow at Grace Bible Church at 12:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Yellowstone Boys and Girls Ranch.