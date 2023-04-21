Let the news come to you

Jan Van Dam, of Bozeman, MT, went to be with the Lord on April 10, 2023, after 93 fully lived years. He was born in The Hague, Netherlands, on June 29, 1929, to Marinus and Albertina (Wals) Van Dam.

Jan had the unique experience to live under Nazi occupation between the ages of 11 and 16, and worked with the Dutch underground, transporting paperwork in his clothes as he biked from place to place. His parents' cigar store afforded them a means to "trade" for supplies and they helped feed many people during the occupation. He had huge respect for those who liberated them.

He went on to serve in the Dutch military (Lieutenant, maintenance). He also received a Master's Degree in Mechanical Engineering at Technical University in Delft. The first 30 years of his life were characterized by the effects of WWII, working hard to improve his life, having fun, making music when possible, and marrying Helena Klouwen in 1954 and starting a family, with son, Frank, and daughter, Ellen. He also started a long career with Philips, formerly one of the largest electronics companies in the world.


