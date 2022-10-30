Jesseca A. Valdez was born in Midland, Texas on November 24, 1985. She passed on from this world on October 20, 2022 due to a motorcycle accident in South Austin. Jesseca spent her early years amongst the wildflowers in the beautiful Texas Hill Country and splashing around in the water of Lake LBJ. She later lived in both the mountain town of Bozeman, Montana and the south side of the city of Austin, Texas. She attained her GED and attended Austin Community College. She was employed by Austin City Powersports where she found her niche and felt valued as part of their family. Jesseca is survived by her father and mother, Jesse R Valdez and Antoinette Anthony, as well as three siblings, one grandmother, many cousins, aunts and uncles, and her beloved dog Roscoe. Jesseca loved spending time in nature, especially fishing, camping, and taking long rides on her motorcycle. She was mechanically minded; she enjoyed learning about and working on cars and motorcycles alike. Jesseca was very creative and spent time making jewelry, sewing, cooking, and gardening. She also loved playing video games with her friends and making others laugh. Jesseca had a kind and compassionate heart that was expressed in her love of animals, especially ones that needed rescuing. She earned an award for being Volunteer of the Month at Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter for her dedication after walking through a blizzard to be at her volunteer shift one snowy day. Jesseca was vibrant, colorful, had a wonderful smile, and was truly a beautiful spirit! Her family and friends will miss her immensely. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later time. In honor of Jesseca, please make donations to Heart of the Valley in Bozeman or the animal rescue organization or sanctuary of your choice. Memories and condolences are welcome to be shared online at www.Legacy.com Jesseca Valdez Antoinette Valdez
