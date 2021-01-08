Mitchell D. Urdahl Mitchell D. Urdahl, 63, was born in Bozeman on Halloween 1957 to Duane George Urdahl and Myra Jane Manley Urdahl. He died suddenly at home on January 2, 2021, gone too soon. As a child Mitch loved everything but sitting still. He would lead the neighborhood kids and his cousins in a game of Red Rover as easily as leading them on a bike ride to Langhor's Pond. He was a good student and a skilled athlete. Mitch excelled at football and was co-captain of the Hawk football team 1975-1976. In addition, he was an accomplished skier. Hunting and fishing were always part of his most enjoyed hobbies. Back in the late 70's you would often see him driving his red Jeep around town and down the local gravel roads with that big, infectious grin. He spent many years working for Quality Roofing where he developed strong and valued friendships with management and fellow employees. He also spent several years working as a foreman for the Gallatin County Road Department. Individuals that worked for Mitch appreciated his leadership, hard work, and humor. He loved to spend all free time at the family lake house on Ennis Lake where he perfected his fishing and hunting techniques and later taught his son, Kane, these skills. Countless hours were spent around the fire pit recycling aluminum cans into family keepsakes. In recent years Mitch and Edye enjoyed spending time at the lake house taking in the beauty. His well-loved nieces, nephews, and the next generation of great-nieces and -nephews named him Uncle Micky. Uncle Micky had extraordinarily strong, one-armed hugs. When he spoke, which was often loudly and gruffly, he had that rare ability to say he cared about you without actually saying it. Most anyone knew him as Mitchy and looked forward to spending time with him. He always had a plan for something fun to do. Mitch also loved to visit on the phone so if your number was in his phone you could expect to get a call from him from time to time. Those calls always generated a hefty amount of laughter. Mitch never lived anywhere but Bozeman. He deeply loved and respected the Gallatin and Madison Valleys. He truly cherished everything, everyone, and every moment. He leaves behind his loving wife, Edye; his son, Kane (Kara and son, Braylon); his brother, Rick (Karlyn); his sister, Diane (Gary); Pam Powers, former spouse and mother to Kane; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, beloved aunts, and uncles including Joe and Carolyn Manley, Marlowe and Margie Urdahl, Ruth Urdahl; and a countless number of friends. Mitch was preceded in death by his mom and dad; both sets of grandparents, Elvin and Esther Urdahl, Madge and Harvey Manley; aunts and uncles, Dick Urdahl, Banny Urdahl, Phil and Izzy Manley, Bob and Clara Johnson; and cousin, Naomi Anderson. For those wishing to pay tribute, please consider a donation to the Gallatin Empire Lions Club. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com
