Claude Mears "Bud" Tuss passed away in Cooke City on Sunday, June 20th, surrounded by his family. Bud was born on July 23, 1940, in Lewistown, Mont. to Vincent and Evelyn Wallace Tuss. Bud grew up and graduated in 1958 from St. Leo's High School in Lewistown . Then, Bud served in the US Navy from 1959-1963. Bud married Marilyn Wise and later married the love of his life, Deanna (Murphy) Meyer in 1980. Bud worked as an Electrician, then an Electrical Inspector for the City of Bozeman. Later to retire as an Electrical Inspector for the City of Lake Havasu City, AZ. Bud had a passion for Clocks and was a true MacGyver. His love for his animals was unwavering, he will be missed by Luke and Ebby. Survivors include his wife, Deanna of Bozeman; stepdaughter, Tammy Meyer, grandson, Kasey Ortman, stepson, Jeff (Kim) Meyer, grandsons, Tanner Meyer, Bodie Meyer, granddaughter, Skylar Meyer; and stepson, Duane (Kim) Meyer; one sister, Dolly Preston of Seattle, WA; one brother Nicholas (Dwyer) Tuss, and numerous nieces and nephews. A special heartfelt thank you to Kurtis & Wiyaka Steinke, Carolyn Devney and special niece Rheta Vanderholm. Bud is preceded in death by his mother, Evelyn Tuss Nelson, father Vincent Tuss Sr., brothers Phillip (Carol) Tuss, Anthony (Barba) Tuss, Bernie Tuss and by two sisters, Maxine Taylor, Beverly Preston, and Dolores Devney, also his pups, Megan, Molly's, Peppy and kitty, DumDum. Celebration of Life - BBQ to be held 3 pm on July 10, 2021 at The Meyer Residence at 6800 Patterson Rd Bozeman. Claude Tuss M. Tuss
