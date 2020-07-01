Stacey Lee Turner Stacey Lee Turner, 51, of Belgrade, Montana, passed away on June 30, 2020. She and her twin Sally were born to parents Ted Murdock and Chlo Ann Westfall, on December 16, 1968 in Missoula, Montana. Stacey graduated from Hellgate High School in 1987 and was known as someone who included everyone and loved deeply. Stacey met Jeremy Turner in 1985. They were married on February 17, 1989 in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Together they raised 5 children: Andrew (Karen), Kayla (Ammon), Ethan (Lauren), Alex and Janie. Stacey is survived by her husband Jeremy; her children Andrew (Karen), Kayla (Ammon), Ethan (Lauren), Alex and Janie; grandchildren Annie and Benny; parents Ted and Chlo Ann; siblings Amy, Max, Sally, Nancy and Connie, as well as many nieces and nephews that she loved. She is preceded in death by her little sister Annie. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Condolences & memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com.
