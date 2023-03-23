Anne Chapman Tullar After a joyful life, Anne Chapman Tullar died in her home on December 15, 2022, with her three children by her side. She is remembered for her dedication to family, friends, and faith. Anne was born April 25, 1943, to Frank Tomes Chapman and Dorothy Loretta (Junger) Chapman; brother John was born in 1945. Their Stamford, CT, home was always filled with music. Summers in Maine were early inspiration for Anne's inventive tales of magical creatures that lived in the sea. Creativity and imagination featured prominently throughout Anne's life; singing, dancing, and storytelling were instinctive. She was rarely without a project: knitting, photography, painting, gardening, cooking...she loved it all. In 1969 Anne married the late Arthur E. Tullar. They welcomed daughter Tara in 1970. The family relocated to Santa Monica, CA, in 1971, where son Christopher (1973) and daughter Alice (1975) were born. They spent a year in Mammoth Lakes, CA, before moving back to New England in 1981. Throughout the 1980's Anne explored different interests and careers, always thinking first of her children and their wellbeing. In 1984 she settled in Hanover, NH, and spent the next 33 years balancing the pursuit of her passions with fulfillment of her obligations. In 2017, after the birth of her eighth grandchild, Anne moved to Bozeman, MT, and formed new connections: church choir, knitting circle, book club, yoga classes, hiking group... she organized a gardening gang of neighbors to help cultivate herbs, vegetables, and flowers. Anne is survived by daughters, Tara Tullar Dadd (Andrew) and Alice Tullar (Christ Aivaliotis); son, Christopher Tullar (Ellyse); eight grandchildren; and her brother, John Chapman. The legacy she leaves is impossible to quantify; foremost is her devotion to family and friends. A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at St. James Episcopal Church in Bozeman. In lieu of flowers, Anne requested donations to Upper Valley Haven (White River Junction, VT), The Feathered Pipe Scholarship Fund (Helena, MT), or to any local charity assisting families experiencing poverty in your community. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.