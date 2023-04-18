David Chester Tudor David Chester Tudor, 85, passed away in Bozeman, Montana, Thursday morning, March 30, 2023, of Stage IV Lung cancer which was diagnosed November 2022. His determination to stay positive, on his feet, and in good humor are evidence of his faith in God and his looking forward to heaven. His final words of "I am going to be okay" are a testimony of the way he lived his life with family and friends.
Dave was born at the Bozeman hospital on January 29, 1938, to Ross and Agnes Tudor; the youngest of three boys. He started his part in life without indoor plumbing and electricity (when it worked) and grew up doing chores in the garden with his mom, in the barn, and in the field. As a young man he was brought into the lumber industry, working in sawmills, hauling logs, skidding, and cutting operations. He joined the Army Reserve in 1957 and was drafted into the U.S. Army shortly thereafter; always proud to have answered the call to duty and his military service. Later, Dave was employed by the City of Bozeman before he started his own excavation and logging businesses.
Dave married Jean McBride on June 23, 1961. During their 49 years of marriage, they enjoyed playing cards, hunting, fishing, camping, boating, four-wheeling, snowmobiling, cutting wood for the fireplace, and most of all spending time with family and friends. Together they navigated faith, family, and work until Jean passed away August 22, 2010. Dave continued his role as a great dad, grandpa, father-in-law, and friend. He was always ready to lend a helping hand, spend time visiting, and share a one-liner or joke with those he encountered. Even in his later years, he was ready to go cut firewood, snowmobile, four-wheel, go on a road trip, play Pinochle, and especially go to the Kountry Korner Cafe for pie and coffee.
Dave is survived by his daughter, Laurie (Mike) Larson; son, Cliff (Jennifer) Tudor; brother, Fred (Orpah) Tudor; grandchildren, Keely and Kamryn Larson, Courtney, Chloe, Sophie, and Sara Tudor. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ross and Agnes Tudor; brother, Roy Tudor; wife, Jean (McBride) Tudor; daughters, Lisa, and Rhonda Tudor.