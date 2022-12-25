Longtime Montana resident, political activist, and teacher Charlotte Pendleton Trolinger (72) died peacefully of heart failure on September 20 in the company of family and friends at Livingston Healthcare Hospital after a long struggle with effects of cavernous angiomas. Charlotte was born on September 28,1949 in Baltimore MD, the eldest of six children born to William P. and Jane Trolinger. She graduated from Howard High (class of 66), and from the Illinois Institute of Technology with BA in Architecture 1973, and Masters of Design 1978. She worked as an architect and draftsman, and taught Photography at Malcom X College before fulfilling a lifelong dream of moving west to Bozeman MT. She was a tenured professor in the School of Film and Photography at Montana State University for over 20 years. Charlotte’s passionate advocacy for peace, social justice, and a healthy environment shaped her own life and inspired her students, family, and friends. She loved the outdoors and was an avid skier, hiker, and bicyclist. A regular attendee at music events, Charlotte sang in several women’s choruses, and played the saxophone. She generously supported environmental and social justice organizations. A life long Democrat, Charlotte never missed a peace demonstration and regularly voiced her opinion to her elected representatives. She loved her four-leggeds, caring for her pals over the years; Skippy, Kisser, Flash, Ebony, Perra, and recently Ginger. Charlotte is survived by sister Martha Wallis (Jim), brothers Robert and John Trolinger, brother Ben (Colleen) Trolinger, nieces Rachel and Mikala Wallis, nephews Timothy and Mathew Trolinger, and Morgwn Trolinger, She was preceded in death by her parents, and brother William Trolinger. A significant portfolio of Charlotte’s photographic works remains, and is being assessed for a future public display. Family and friends are grateful for the kind and compassionate care to Charlotte from staff at the Livingston Healthcare Hospital. A memorial celebration of Charlotte’s life is planned at the Missouri Headwaters Park for spring 2023. To receive notice of the event call 406-451-3859. Charlotte Trolinger Pendleton Trolinger
