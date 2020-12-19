Hazel Elizabeth Trawick Hazel Elizabeth Trawick passed away peacefully on December 14, 2020. Hazel was born on April 2, 1921 in a small farmhouse about 13 miles east of Helena on Spokane Creek. She was the 6th of eight children born to Ella and John Bryson. She went to Spokane Creek School, a one room school. The school had no electricity and was heated with a coal stove. They had a water pump that they washed and drank from. When about 7 years old, Hazel was diagnosed with Scarlet Fever. She had to miss a couple of years of school because she was not well enough to attend. When she was able to return to school, she went into Helena, where she thrived. She graduated from Helena High School and went to work for Western Life Insurance Company. During the time she worked for Western Life she met Ralph Trawick, the love of her life. They married on March 8, 1947 in Helena, MT. She said marrying Ralph was the greatest highlight of her life. Hazel and Ralph made their home in Helena, where they had three children, Connie, Jeanne and Bill. In 1965, Ralph transferred to Bozeman with his job at Mountain Bell Telephone Company. They remained in Bozeman, where their children all graduated from high school and still reside. Hazel retired from Montana State University Library shortly after Ralph retired from Mountain Bell. They enjoyed traveling and spent a lot of time with their three children and seven grandchildren, never missing a birthday or activity. Her biggest joy was spending time with her immediate and extended family. She loved them all and was always there for anyone when needed. She will always be remembered for her love of dancing and the sweet rolls and candy she made for every holiday. In later years she enjoyed travel adventures with her sisters Helen and Rose. She became an active member of the Senior Center, volunteering for different activities and going to aerobics twice a week into her nineties. Hazel was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph; parents, John and Ella Bryson; four brothers and their wives, Earl (Margaret), Geary (Rose), Roy (Margaret) and Harry (Mary) Bryson; and three sisters and their husbands, Lillian Miles (Frank), Helen Hodgson (Walter), and Rose Baum (Lloyd). Hazel is survived by her three children, Connie Vollmer, Jeanne (Gary) Delin, Bill (Debbie) Trawick; grandchildren, Cooper (Mindy) Delin, Colter (Rachel) Delin, Lindsey (John) West, Kelsey (Nathan) Roessmann, Sam Vollmer, Katie (Jim) Johnson and Theresa (Jeremy) Heckel; great grandchildren, Maelyn Delin, Cameron Delin, Reo Delin, Betsy West, Elzy West, Weston Heckel along with many loved nieces, nephews and their families. Mom, we love you and will miss you every day. A graveside service will take place in Helena at a later date. Memorials can be made in Hazels name to the Shriners Children's Hospital; https://www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/shc/donate , or to a charity of your choice. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.