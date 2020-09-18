Suzanne Lynn Trapani-Clements Suzy always had a song to sing, loved to dance and put smiles on faces. She enjoyed golfing (her league friends more than her game), her flower garden, and being outside with her bird feeders. Suzy raised her family and built many close friendships in Illinois. Then a call to adventure and true love sent her west to her beloved David in Bozeman, Montana. They enjoyed visiting national parks, walleye fishing in North Dakota, and their home surrounded by nearby mountain peaks. Suzy had many wonderful years singing with her Chapter III group of talented ladies. Those friendships lasted forever. Blessed are those who were fortunate enough to hear them sing around the campfire. She is survived by her loving partner David Kraft, two daughters Krista (Paul) Kearns & Jodi Grant, 3 Grandchildren, and 1 Great-Grandson. Her most recent favorite song was Over the Rainbow by Eva Cassidy. As we sing it together in her memory, we know she looks down on us from above, over a rainbow of her own. Her memory is celebrated via https://www.forevermissed.com/suzy/about. We hope those who knew her can visit and contribute as they wish. Condolences & memories may also be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com.
