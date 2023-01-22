She lived, loved and celebrated life. Mea was born June 1, 1956 in Havre, Montana to Gene Townsend and Beverly (Mozer) Townsend. She started her next journey January 15, 2023. Mea grew up in Great Falls and Simms, Montana graduating from Great Falls High School in 1974. She went on to receive degrees from Montana State University (with Big Sky Ski Resort sponsoring her as Miss Montana in the 1978 Miss World America Pageant), New York University and further education at the Anna Freud school in London. Mea was a psychoanalyst in New York City for several years before becoming a mother to her son Maxwell, the joy of her life. Mea resided in New York City and East Hampton for most of her life. Along with raising her son, she was a writer, a veracious reader and conversationalist. Mea enjoyed fine dining, designer clothing, museums, British TV shows and traveling the world. She adored her pet birds and took walks in nature as much as possible. Mea would like you to know she passed from a fast progressing case of Bulbar ALS listening to "My Favorite Things" from The Sound of Music. Just before passing, she wrote the most beautiful letter to her son Maxwell. In part, it reads: "Maybe you'll feel my presence on your walks in nature or from a window when you see a bird hop on a branch or you notice a shimmering leaf in the sunshine or feel the caress of a gentle breeze. Then you'll know I'm there with you. But even in the darkest time wherever you are I'll be with you there too. I love you Maxwell and I always will. I'm just sorry I had to go so soon." Mea is survived by her son Maxwell Tabasso of New York, mother Beverly Townsend of Bozeman MT, sisters Gwyn Daniels (Todd) of Bozeman MT, Amy Sullivan (Mike) of Cody, WY, several nieces and nephews, cousins and loved ones. She is preceded in death by her father Gene Townsend and nephew Jonathan Sullivan. A private ceremony will be held at a later date, with ashes spread in the East Hampton, NY area and a portion buried in the family cemetery plot in Choteau, Montana. Mea Townsend Townsend
