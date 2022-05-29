Denyce was born in Wadena, Minnesota on February 2, 1928 to Nora and Frank Marshall, the oldest of three children. The young family soon moved to Norfolk, Nebraska where Denyce grew up and met the love of her life, John Towle. They married and began a family, eventually moving to Boulder, Colorado in 1948. Denyce retired from the University of Colorado at Boulder and after John’s death, she moved to Bozeman, Montana in order to enjoy the company of, and participate in the lives of family who lived there. A trip to Sedona Arizona sparked a desire to relocate once again and this would be where she enjoyed her final days, passing away on May 7, 2022 at the age of 94. She easily made friends, was fascinated by the call of the desert quail, and challenged by getting her “steps” in during regular walks while looking for heart-shaped rocks, a new hobby introduced to her by her Grandson Zac and his wife Heather. Preceding Denyce in death was her husband John, an infant son Jon Marshall Towle, her son-in-law Thomas Alan Barrow, sister Darlo Reese, and brother Larry Marshall. Surviving are daughters Debbie Barrow and Darcy Gallagher (Tim), grandchildren Christine Cicatelli (Chris), Jon Barrow (Andrea), J. Travis Collins (Julie), and Zachary Collins (Heather), her great-grandchildren Campbell Collins, Adia Barrow, Madison Collins, Hudson Barrow, Bradley Barrow, Gionne Cicatelli, Ione Collins, Ginger Barrow, Grey Collins, and Lark Collins. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews. No service is planned and Denyce’s inurnment will be at Mountain View Cemetery in Boulder, Colorado. Donations in Denyce’s memory would be welcome to Desert Labrador Retriever Rescue or World Central Kitchen. “Blessed is she who believed that there would be a fulfillment of what was spoken to her from the Lord.” Luke 1:45 Denyce (Dee Dee) Towle Maxine Towle
