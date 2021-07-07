Jess Lyle Tode, 63, died on June 27, 2021, from bone cancer and heart complications caused by scoliosis, which he lived with his whole life. Jess was born the youngest of three sons to Charles and Dorothy Tode on September 1, 1957 in Helena, Mont. He attended Kessler Elementary, and was among the first graduating class at Capital High. He attended DeVry University in Phoenix, Arizona, to study engineering and moved to Bozeman in the late 80s, where he lived until his death. Jess worked as an electrical engineer for several prominent companies in Bozeman including Summit Engineering, VLC/VLT, LED Effects, and Dynojet, before starting his own company, Square Z Enterprises. His work was highly creative and focused on the design and construction of LED lighting panels for art displays. Jess lent his expertise to many notable projects including the MGM ARIA Resort in Las Vegas, the Chanel Building in Hong Kong, the Trans Bay Terminal in San Francisco, The Museum of Jewish Heritage in New York and many other collaborative LED art installations located in renowned museums throughout the world. A majority of the panels he designed he also built in his basement. One of his career highlights was the design and installation of LED lighting inside the retired Space Shuttle Endeavour, located at the California Science Center in Los Angeles. Jess was also a master woodworker and active member of the Northern Rockies Woodworking Guild. His specialty was lathe-turned bowls, which he elevated to an art form. Jess scavenged wood for his bowls from downed trees in Bozeman's neighborhoods and back yards. He believed every bowl told a story and kept a record of each bowl's origins. His bowls can be found at the Artists' Gallery, a co-op at the Emerson Cultural Center in Bozeman, and in several other galleries across the state. Jess was a dedicated volunteer at the Artists' Gallery, and graciously accepted the role of president of the co-op five years ago, serving for three years. He was known for his leadership and willingness to take on any project from designing lighting and building displays to accounting and website design. Jess also enjoyed skiing and made many friends on the slopes and chair lifts at Bridger Bowl, and over the years, he volunteered for the Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter, including fostering kittens for them. While Jess was a man of outstanding talent and his accomplishments are many, he was most widely known for his generosity, kindness and loyalty to his family and friends. He loved them all wholeheartedly, and they miss him dearly. Jess never married and was preceded in death by his parents Charles and Dorothy Tode and his brother Ross Tode. He is survived by his brother, Dennis Todd, and his wife Jill Liberty of Eugene, Oregon, and their two children Miles Todd and Sandy Liberty as well as a sister-in-law, Diane Tode, of Helena, Mont., and her four children Laura Bailey, Andrew Tode, Regina Tode and Jill Tode. A remembrance gathering is planned for later this month. Jess Tode Lyle Tode
