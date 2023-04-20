Jack Tkach Dr. Tkach of Bozeman passed peacefully on April 2, 2023, at age 80. Jack was born Nov. 29, 1942, in Monongahela, Pennsylvania, south of Pittsburgh. Family lore has it that the hospital he was born in was built by his maternal grandfather. When his father, Dr. Walter Tkach, joined President Eisenhower's medical staff in 1953, little Jackie became part of the White House family. He was the darling of the Smithsonian, National Geographic and the Washington Post for his discoveries of a couple of Union forts from the Civil War, his insatiable curiosity and relationship with President Eisenhower. While Jack's father, Dr. W. Tkach, spent many Saturdays seeing patients at 1600 Pennsylvania, young Jack was turned loose in the Smithsonian, soaking up history, art and science. He may have been a quiet observer of White House activities but by his own admission his preteen exuberance and noise in the White House pool earned him a stiff presidential rebuke for disrupting a presidential cabinet meeting.
Jack played the violin and taught guitar while still in high school. He earned a National Science Foundation grant prior to heading to college. By his own admission, golf lessons arranged by President Eisenhower from Sam Snead weren't quite enough for him to make the Fairfax high school golf team. He earned an undergraduate degree from Johns Hopkins in 1965. Often his college breaks were spent with the retired Ike and Mamie at their Gettysburg farm, less than 2 miles from Pickett's charge. When Jack commented to President Eisenhower that sitting quietly on the porch was somehow unnerving, the former Commander of the Allied Forces in Europe said: "Yes, Jack, I know."
Jack earned his master of science from University of Hawaii in 1969 where he met and married Karen. Next stop was University of Colorado where he earned his M.D. while Karen completed her masters. Upon completing his dermatology residency in 1975, Jack, Karen and 2-year-old Nick moved to Bozeman. Aleks was born in 1978. Dr. Tkach opened Bozeman Skin Clinic in 1975. It was the first dermatological clinic in Bozeman. Jack saw more dermatological variety in his first four months in Bozeman than he saw in his three year training residency.
Although broadminded in his personal life, his professional attitudes were very strict. The office ran like clockwork. New patients were given 30 minutes and return visits were 15 minutes. Patients were seen when scheduled and rarely waited to be seen. Dr. Tkach expected his patients to show up for appointments, to follow the treatments prescribed and to pay their bills. If they did not, he did not argue with them. He sent them a certified letter terminating treatment. While he kept a strict office schedule in his one-doctor clinic, he took frequent deep dives into uncommon disorders to gain a better understanding and explanation for his patients.
He was iconoclastic in his view of government, taxes, IRS and Medicaid. He was frequently published, not just in Medicine but Astronomy and Physics. He was forever captured by Bozeman and the northern Rockies. He loved the outdoors, hiking, biking, camping and skiing with his sons Nick and Aleks. Jack was never able to leave Bozeman, his home.
Jack had a nervous intellectual energy beyond his dermatological practice. He was the medical staff computer geek in the mid 1970s and 1980s, so proud of his newest computer: an Apple II, 6502 microprocessor with 48K of random access memory. Somehow he never quite brought himself into the Electronic Medical Record, preferring his handwritten notes and consultations.
Jack was proud of his ancestral medicinal and midwifery connection. A maternal grandparent who trained with Paul Dudley White, his father's presidential responsibilities and paternal great grandmother who was a lay midwife in Poland. His ancestral pride was only matched by the intellectual pursuits and successes of his sons.
Jack's adjustment to life after medicine was neither smooth nor easy but it was ultimately successful. He allowed himself to transition from "MD" to what he described as his adolescent desire, "a Virginia Country Gentleman." An apt title he wore with a smile, dress shirt, one of his assortment of delightful ties and his ever-present President Nixon tie clip. Lunch and dinnertime at The Springs there always seemed to be an open chair at a couple of tables where the ladies beckoned him to join. Even as he struggled with his own confusion and frustrations he extended a helping hand to others adjusting to assisted living at The Springs. He had a magical skill calming folks who voiced the anger and rage at being locked up and imprisoned. These were the same emotions he sometimes held and expressed. As his body failed, he tempered his frustration with an intellectual appreciation and knowledge directed at his own medical problems and options. He eventually recognized that life was still to be lived. Because medicine can offer surgery or medical interventions didn't make it the best option. He came to enjoy his friends, both staff and fellow travelers at The Springs, as well as the ice cream and chocolate.
Jack was preceded in death by his mother, Helen Tkach, in 1971, and his father, Major General Walter Tkach, M.D., in 1989. Jack is survived by his son Nick Tkach in Chicago, son Aleks Tkach in Kelowna, B.C., Canada, his daughter-in-law Jenny, three grandchildren: Maya, age 6, and twins Lucas and Ema, age 3, his former wife Karen and pseudo-adopted Bolivian daughter Mercedes and her family in Denver. He will be missed by his patients and remembered by his fellow physicians and friends.
One of a kind, Dr. Jack Tkach. They don't make 'em like Jack anymore.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 22, at 2 p.m. at Dahl Funeral Home, 300 Highland Blvd. Bozeman. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Jack's memory to the Bozeman Senior Center, 807 N. Tracy, Bozeman MT 59715. "Being brilliant is no protection against being wrong." -Dr. John Tkach.
