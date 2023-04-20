Let the news come to you

Jack Tkach Dr. Tkach of Bozeman passed peacefully on April 2, 2023, at age 80. Jack was born Nov. 29, 1942, in Monongahela, Pennsylvania, south of Pittsburgh. Family lore has it that the hospital he was born in was built by his maternal grandfather. When his father, Dr. Walter Tkach, joined President Eisenhower's medical staff in 1953, little Jackie became part of the White House family. He was the darling of the Smithsonian, National Geographic and the Washington Post for his discoveries of a couple of Union forts from the Civil War, his insatiable curiosity and relationship with President Eisenhower. While Jack's father, Dr. W. Tkach, spent many Saturdays seeing patients at 1600 Pennsylvania, young Jack was turned loose in the Smithsonian, soaking up history, art and science. He may have been a quiet observer of White House activities but by his own admission his preteen exuberance and noise in the White House pool earned him a stiff presidential rebuke for disrupting a presidential cabinet meeting.

Jack played the violin and taught guitar while still in high school. He earned a National Science Foundation grant prior to heading to college. By his own admission, golf lessons arranged by President Eisenhower from Sam Snead weren't quite enough for him to make the Fairfax high school golf team. He earned an undergraduate degree from Johns Hopkins in 1965. Often his college breaks were spent with the retired Ike and Mamie at their Gettysburg farm, less than 2 miles from Pickett's charge. When Jack commented to President Eisenhower that sitting quietly on the porch was somehow unnerving, the former Commander of the Allied Forces in Europe said: "Yes, Jack, I know."

Jack earned his master of science from University of Hawaii in 1969 where he met and married Karen. Next stop was University of Colorado where he earned his M.D. while Karen completed her masters. Upon completing his dermatology residency in 1975, Jack, Karen and 2-year-old Nick moved to Bozeman. Aleks was born in 1978. Dr. Tkach opened Bozeman Skin Clinic in 1975. It was the first dermatological clinic in Bozeman. Jack saw more dermatological variety in his first four months in Bozeman than he saw in his three year training residency.


