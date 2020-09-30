Roger "Skip" Mason Tinder December 16, 1944 - September 23, 2020 Today September 23 we said goodbye to our one in a million dad, papa and friend Skip Tinder as he made his way to be with his savior & of course his other half Judy. Skip was born in Seattle WA and at the age of 17 months he and his parents made their journey to the Gallatin Valley, where he grew up on a ranch outside of Logan MT. Skip graduated from Manhattan High in 1963, he then went on to work different jobs. Skip changed tires for Long's Tire Service, ready mix driver for Kenyon Noble, and the "tire guy" for the Montana State Highway Department, where he retired. Skip married his love Judy on August 26, 1973 and they lived in Bozeman MT where they had 2 daughters a granddaughter and grandsons. Skip had a love of hot rods at a young age up until the day he passed. "To my car guys club, it was an absolute great time, and everyone was always so helpful." Skip loved nothing more than spending time with his family and friends sitting around telling stories. Skip also loved being Santa and did it for many years. "I would like to thank all the little children big and small who came to see me at the mall." Skip will forever be remembered as Santa and a gentle soul who will be greatly missed. Skip is preceded in death by his wife Judy Tinder, Parents Jack and Marie Tinder, his in-laws Norm and Laura Amerman and his Brother inlaw Grant Ballantyne. Skip is survived by his daughter Misti Tinder and his Daughter Mandi Tinder, his little "toots" Ashley Tinder (19) his "buddy" Casey Streich (15), his Grandson Dominic Streich (25), Sister Jackie Jean Ballantyne of Manhattan: Niece Chrissy Mest & Family: Nephew Brad Ballantyne & Family, Brother in-laws Jeff Amerman & Family, Jon Amerman & Family. Skip has family and friends all over whom he loved. "I want all the people to be happy. I will miss you all." "The Robin has flown for the last time..." Please join Skip's family for a memorial service to celebrate Skips life. Skip decided to be cremated as was his other half. Service date/time and venue is pending, a notice will be sent out. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of Skip.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.