Timms, Kevin Patrick Jan 7, 2022 36 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kevin Patrick Timms Kevin Timms was a wonderful man, he left this earth on December 31, 2021. He was a devoted father, beloved brother, amazing uncle, loving friend, and dedicated partner. Always ready to share in a story and a laugh, he was an excellent sportsman and loved bird hunting and fishing, earning the nickname "Catfish Kevin." He loved the wilderness, especially his birds and exploring the Loup river woods he grew up near in Nebraska. Kevin was lovingly doted on by his aunt as her "Chickadee." It was amazing to watch how in tune he was with nature, he could get any bird or animal to hang out for just a little longer in his presence. He loved to craft, his specialty was walking sticks, back scratchers, and making paintings and sketches. He was also so much more than all of that. He was there for us to come to with our problems, just for a listening ear and to provide feedback. He was never afraid to give his opinion, and the occasional middle finger, to stick up for his family and friends. Each of us has many stories about Dad that we will hold with us dearly until we see him again. Dad, we wish you were still here, but we are grateful that you are now at peace and with Katy. Kevin is survived by his three daughters, stepson, six brothers and sisters and his mother Joan. Memorial services will be held January 8th at 2 p.m. at his home beside the Gallatin River that he loved so dearly. Please bring proper winter gear and walking boots. Condolences & memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Kevin Patrick Ornithology Genealogy Hydrography Mechanics Joan Walking Boot Stepson Bird Memorial Service Animal Recommended for you