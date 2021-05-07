It is with great sorrow that the family of Mary Lou Tilleman announces her peaceful passing in Bozeman, MT on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at the age of 83 years. Mary Lou had a life filled with joy and love that began in March, 1938. She was born in Chinook, MT to Oliver and Marie Schubert. Mary Lou was a very kind and loving person who cherished her time with family and friends. She and her husband of almost 62 years, Bob, were high school sweethearts who enjoyed spending time with their large extended families and taking their boys camping, rock-hounding, hunting and fishing. Mary Lou looked forward to the annual Schubert Fourth of July family reunion, and numerous other gatherings with her siblings, extended family and friends. Bob and Mary Lou traveled around the state to cheer on their five sons in football, basketball, wrestling and track for a couple of decades. Mary Lou had a warm and sweet personality and was loved by all who were lucky enough to meet her. Mary Lou graduated from Northern Montana College in January of 1957 with her degree in practical nursing. Mary Lou fixed the bumps, bruises, cuts and broken bones of her five boisterous boys and neighborhood kids. Mary Lou was a valued LPN nurse at the Sweet Memorial Home in Chinook and she provided loving care for its residents for about 40 years. She worked late nights for several years at the Sweet Home after taking care of her family during the day, always putting others before herself. Mary Lou is lovingly remembered by her sons - Dave, Jim (Miriam), Gary (Susan), Jeff (Lisa), Kelly (Liz); 13 grandchildren - Kate (Brian), Ethan, Colin, Kirsten, Kyle, JD (April), Jared (Rileigh), Melissa (Scottie), Amber, Brianna (Aaron), Olivia, Becca, Jenna (Dakota); great grandchildren - Taylor, Oliver; and brother Ron (Myrt); sister Shirley Tams (Garth), brother Cliff (Norma), brother Gordon (Marge), brother Kenneth (Evelyn), sister Penny Hofeldt (Henry), and sister Debra Moes; and a very large extended family and many dear friends. Mary Lou was predeceased by her parents Oliver and Marie, husband Bob, and brothers Alan, Jack, Larry and Everett. A Memorial Service celebrating Mary Lou's life will be held on Friday, May 7, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at the American Lutheran Church in Chinook, MT. A graveside service will follow at the Chinook Cemetery. There will be a reception at the Chinook Senior Center following the graveside service for those who wish to swap stories and continue the celebration of Mary Lou's life. A livestream will be available at: https://www.wildernessfuneralhomes.com/ https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGNOUWBr4uNS4PIpb8hIbsQ Donations, in memory of Mary Lou, can be made to: Chinook Food Pantry, 112 6th St. West, Chinook, MT 59523. Mary Tilleman Lou Tilleman