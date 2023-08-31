Austin ThomasTice

Austin Thomas Tice Austin Thomas "Auddy" Tice, 25, originally of Spokane, passed on August 26th, 2023, as a result of injuries sustained in a vehicle accident near Bozeman, Montana. He was born on September 15, 1997, in Des Moines, Iowa, the son of Tom Tice and Kerry Tice . He attended Midway Elementary, Mountainside Middle School, and graduated from Mt. Spokane High School in 2016, where he was certified as the friend of the year - every year! He went on to earn an Accounting degree from Montana State University, graduating in 2021. Upon graduation from MSU, he and the love of his life, Autumn Hopkins, moved to Billings, Montana, where he was employed as an extraordinarily loved accountant by ViralHog.

While in high school, Auddy worked as a cart wrangler at Fred Meyer, which affirmed his resolve to continue his education. During his college years in Bozeman, he fulfilled his humanitarian mission to feed the masses by delivering Domino's pizzas to many thousands of starving college students. Inseparable since birth from his next-oldest brother, Dillon (Dill), the two were roommates in Bozeman, blending academics and maximum fun.

He was blessed with extraordinary creativity. He doodled and took hilarious photos that made everyone laugh. Auddy and Autumn did puzzles, board games, and Wordle, and he and Dill engaged in daily epic online video game contests. A culinary genius in the making, he experimented with recipes for his smoker and in the kitchen, making killer stew, burgers, and sweets. Ever the techie, he tinkered around the house, flew his remote-controlled airplane, and worked on his own car. Auddy preferred sleeping on the floor with a blanket and a bag of dill pickle sunflower seeds or cookies and milk, thus earning his nickname, "FBA" (floor bed Auddy). He took fashion cues from no one. He dreamt up crazy imaginative business plans that surely would have someday yielded fortune and fame; sadly, the world will never know what might have been.


