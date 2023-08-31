Austin Thomas Tice Austin Thomas "Auddy" Tice, 25, originally of Spokane, passed on August 26th, 2023, as a result of injuries sustained in a vehicle accident near Bozeman, Montana. He was born on September 15, 1997, in Des Moines, Iowa, the son of Tom Tice and Kerry Tice . He attended Midway Elementary, Mountainside Middle School, and graduated from Mt. Spokane High School in 2016, where he was certified as the friend of the year - every year! He went on to earn an Accounting degree from Montana State University, graduating in 2021. Upon graduation from MSU, he and the love of his life, Autumn Hopkins, moved to Billings, Montana, where he was employed as an extraordinarily loved accountant by ViralHog.
While in high school, Auddy worked as a cart wrangler at Fred Meyer, which affirmed his resolve to continue his education. During his college years in Bozeman, he fulfilled his humanitarian mission to feed the masses by delivering Domino's pizzas to many thousands of starving college students. Inseparable since birth from his next-oldest brother, Dillon (Dill), the two were roommates in Bozeman, blending academics and maximum fun.
He was blessed with extraordinary creativity. He doodled and took hilarious photos that made everyone laugh. Auddy and Autumn did puzzles, board games, and Wordle, and he and Dill engaged in daily epic online video game contests. A culinary genius in the making, he experimented with recipes for his smoker and in the kitchen, making killer stew, burgers, and sweets. Ever the techie, he tinkered around the house, flew his remote-controlled airplane, and worked on his own car. Auddy preferred sleeping on the floor with a blanket and a bag of dill pickle sunflower seeds or cookies and milk, thus earning his nickname, "FBA" (floor bed Auddy). He took fashion cues from no one. He dreamt up crazy imaginative business plans that surely would have someday yielded fortune and fame; sadly, the world will never know what might have been.
Auddy prioritized others' feelings ahead of his own. His crazy curly hair and beautiful blue eyes projected his fun and selfless nature, immediately putting strangers at ease. He was quick with a joke - or a hug - whichever he thought someone needed. And he gave the best hugs ever. He loved his family, Autumn, and their sweet dog, Ingrid. His network of friends was wide. Family and friends were the light of his life, and he was the light of theirs.
Auddy is survived by his parents, Tom and Kerry Tice , his brothers Dillon Tice and Jacob Johnson, and his beloved Autumn Hopkins and their dog, Ingrid. He also leaves his maternal grandmother, Chris Licht, and countless aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by his Gramma and Grampa Tice, Grampa Don Licht, Uncle Jerry, Uncle P.J., Uncle Ray, and Cousin Stacey.
A vigil will be held in celebration of Auddy's life on Monday, September 4th at 7pm. The funeral mass will be held at 11:00 AM the following day, September 5th. The address for both the vigil and the mass is St. Joseph's Parish, 3720 E. Colbert Rd., Colbert, WA 99005. A reception will follow immediately after with food. Auddy's family requests that donations be made to Autumn and Ingrid or a charity of their choice. Please contact Dillon, Tom, or Kerry Tice for specific donation details. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.Dahlcares.com.
