Florine Anne Thorson Florine Anne (Pate) Thorson, much-loved mother, sister, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt and cousin to her family, passed away January 28, 2022. She was born October 9, 1940, in Richfield, ID. Florine had a great spirit for life! She could argue with you even if she was right or wrong. Florine was preceded in death by her parents Floyd M. Pate and Bernice E. Pate, stepdaughter Michelle Hansen Martin, and brother-in-law Don Voelker. Florine leaves behind her children Kevin B. Hansen, Melissa A. Hansen, and Jerri L. Holbein; sister Mary Pate Voelker; grandchildren Krystine L. Hansen, Stefan Hansen, and Reece Hansen; great grandchild Ava L. Hansen; nephews and family Todd Voelker (Megan) and Eli, Troy Voelker (Sarah) and Mason and Logan, Tyler Voelker (Sybil) and Malachi and Zelda; and many loving cousins. Special mention to Linda Banks, Donna Sipe, Ronnie Sipe and her aunt Alice Hartley, and memories to all of the family reunions at the farm. In lieu of flowers, donations to the family would be appreciated in helping with the expenses: Melissa Hansen, 181 W. Magnolia Drive, Belgrade, MT 59714. Condolences & memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com.
