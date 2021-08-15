Thornburg, Ruth Aug 15, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ruth Thornburg Longtime resident Ruth Thornburg, 94, passed away at her Bozeman home Saturday, July 31, 2021. Born in Washington D.C., she spent her early years in Paris where her father worked for the American embassy. Ruth's parents immersed their three young daughters in local culture and French became their first language. Ruth carried her love of France throughout her lifetime. Her family was evacuated to New York City when Germany invaded France in 1940. She later worked as an interpreter at the U.S. State Department. Ruth met and married U.S. Air Force Captain Allan Thornburg in 1946 while attending the University of Arizona in Tucson. Allan's military career took them around the world, including two tours of post-war Japan and a position at Malmstrom AFB in Great Falls, Montana. Together they had nine children. Ruth was a tireless volunteer, an avid reader, and a skilled bridge player. She was an expert at needlework including embroidery, knitting, and crochet. But she counted as her greatest joy the time she spent with her family and friends. Her kindness and intellect, her warmth and charm, and her joyful embrace of life will be greatly missed. Au revoir dear Ruth, how we loved your sweet disposition and your beautiful smile. Ruth is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Jack and Jenny, Kurt and Karen, Chris and Kristi Dassonville; sons, Sean and Tim; daughter, Kathleen; and 23 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Major Allan Thornburg, and her sons, Michael, Barry, Howard, and daughter-in-law, Theresa Trunkle Thornburg. A funeral mass will be held Monday, August 23rd, at 10:00 AM, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Bozeman. A private burial will follow. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Ruth Thornburg Longtime Allan Thornburg Genealogy Music Linguistics Military Kurt Karen Jenny Jack Kathleen Recommended for you