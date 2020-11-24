In loving memory of Richard Elwood Thomson. Richard, 83, peacefully passed away September 17, 2020 at his home in La Quinta, California where he lived with his beloved wife of 23 years, Millie Thomson. Richard was 83 years old. Richard was born in Bozeman, MT, grew up on a small farm in Belgrade, MT, and was usually called Dick the first half of his life. He graduated from Belgrade High School as president of his class and star athlete. He then enlisted and served in the U.S. Navy, 1956 to 1962 achieving I.C. Electrician, 2nd Class with commendations, and did duty on the U.S.S. Newman K. Perry destroyer. His first real business challenge was his affiliation with the cable television magnate, John Malone, and on his own Richard soon built, managed, and owned many cable TV systems in several states for 25 years. He is a member of the Original Cable Television Pioneers. He is also a member in good standing of the Belgrade Masonic Lodge #68 and Livingston Scottish Rite since 1975. Richard's other business ventures included owning several award-winning car dealerships in Denver, Colorado and Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, and the development of the Wylie Creek and Westlake Park subdivisions in Bozeman, MT. He also grew and shipped his own and other farmers' grains nationally, and was owner-operator of an upscale Winter Park, FL jazz club and restaurant. In between, he managed to leisure travel extensively, reaching 40 countries in Europe, Asia, Africa, as well as Mexico. Richard loved a good business challenge and was a highly successful businessman who also enjoyed music styles from country to opera. He was a WWII history buff and he danced well! Richard was best known for his unyielding spirit of generosity and integrity toward all who knew him. He will long be remembered for his quiet determination and patience, always pursuing the best quality in his accomplishments. Richard Thomson is preceded in death by his parents Alton and Helen Thomson, his son Dwayne and his sister Linda Rabel. Richard leaves behind Millie Thomson, his present wife of 23 years, Patricia Thomson, wife of 35 years, his son Barry Thomson, daughter Lisa Frazier, grandchildren Terren Faloh and Anna Faloh, sisters Floy Cross and Eileen Drabek, and brother Michael. There will be a small memorial service for Richard, likely after the first of the year, in Fort Collins, Colorado where his ashes will be interred. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the American Cancer Society. Richard Thomson Elwood Thomson
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.