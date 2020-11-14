Irene Thomson Irene Thomson, 77, of Belgrade, Montana passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020. She was born December 5, 1942 in Hollywood, California to Harvey Pierce and Phyllis Irene (Heathcote) Henry. Irene lived in northern California, including Tehachapi and Rio Dell. She married Michael Thomson on November 26, 1981 in Weott, California. In 1987, they moved back to the family farm in Montana. Irene worked on the farm and they have been here ever since. She enjoyed painting, reading, and writing, and was fond of the outdoors, particularly gardening and farming. She was preceded in death by her parents. Survivors include her husband, Mike; daughters, Tracey Pullen and Christy Mulvey; son, Robbie Stinton and his wife, Jerilyn; grandchildren, Shaylee, Kody, Sydney, Tylee, Ava, and Addalee; great-grandchildren, Ryder and Carson; and sister, Pat Sage. Cremation has taken place and no services will be held at this time. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com
