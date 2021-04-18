On April 8, 2021, a top hand was added to the ranks of the Celestial Range Riders with the passing of Alan Thompson. Alan Morrell Thompson was born in Berkeley, California on September 23, 1952 to Lucille (Smith) and Morrell Thompson. Alan attended elementary and high school in Bozeman and graduated from UM with a BA in Anthropology and from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a Master's degree in Educational Psychology. Alan married the love of his life, Rosalie Walsh of Helena, who survives him. Alan was preceded in death by his parents, Lucille and Morrell Thompson; his brother Jamie Thompson; his aunt Alma (Smith) Jacobs, and his beloved cousin Cheryl Fisher. Services pending. Memorials can be made to the Montana Historical Society, the Dorothy Walsh Group Home (care of BSW, 845 S. Wyoming Street, Butte, Montana, 59701) or a charity of donor's choice. To share remembrances of Alan, visit www.aswfuneralhome.com Alan Thomson M Thomson
