Mary Thompson Mary Thompson moved on to her next life in January 2023. She was born in 1935 to Charles and Grace Winter, growing up in the Ringling area of Montana. Later she attended Manhattan High School. After High School Mary moved to Billings with her parents. She attended the Billings Business College where she met and married Gale Thompson on October 5, 1956, beginning their sixty-one years of marriage. During her early years she held several accounting positions until their family came along. Once their children were advanced, she took a position with the Three Forks School as a cook and finished her career with the Montana State University Food Services. Mary was an active advisor of the Rainbow Girls in Three Forks for many years. She was also a member of the Order of Eastern Star Sweet Briar Chapter #59 in Manhattan, Montana. Mary's hobbies included bowling, arts and crafts, and crocheting. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and brother Richard. Mary is survived by her daughter Linda (Bob) Tremelling, sons Charles Thompson and Ward Thompson, one grandson, and four granddaughters. A Celebration of Life will be held in May 2023, date and time to be determined. Donations can be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children, P.O. Box 247, Spokane, WA 99210. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com.
