JoAnn Thompson Bozeman, MT resident JoAnn Thompson, devoted navy wife and loving mother, died in her sleep Sunday, December 4, 2022, of natural causes. A Memorial Service has not been announced. Praise be to God in the name of the Savior Jesus Christ, to trust, by faith alone, in both life and death. Born in Scottsbluff, NE in 1933 to parents Harry and Jennie Meyers; she graduated from Scottsbluff High School. She earned a B.S. degree in Nutrition from the University of Nebraska. She met her husband Tommy Thompson at college, married in 1956, where they began his navy career on naval air stations and overseas assignments, retiring in 1980. She volunteered multiple years with the Navy Relief Society wherever they were stationed. Five children blessed their multiple homes, with the three youngest moving with them to Jackson, WY after retirement. Earning her master's degree in nutrition after four long years of night school, she "took her turn" working full-time, first at the hospital as the head Dietitian and then owning Total Weight Nutrition and contracting with Wyoming's Women Infant and Children (WIC) program. After enduring nearly twenty years of Jackson's winters, they sold their home and toured in a motorhome for several years, visiting their children's growing families across the western states. At one summer visit in Bozeman, she convinced Tommy to visit with a realtor and they purchased that very week, Mom needing a house to call home! Many visits from the growing number of grandchildren ensued, including Thanksgiving holidays, a fun-filled combined 80th birthday celebration and their 60th wedding anniversary. Her love of quilting led to years of volunteering with the Montana chapter of Quilts of Valor. JoAnn is survived by her husband, Tommy (Bozeman, MT); son, Daniel (Arvada, CO); daughter, Jennie (Gallatin Gateway, MT); sons, Stephen (Oak Harbor, WA) and Jeffrey (Bozeman, MT); eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by their oldest daughter Rebecca and her sister Colleen. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com
