Dakota William Joseph Thompson At home surrounded by family, Dakota William Joseph Thompson won his lifelong, but only recently diagnosed, battle with adrenoleukodystrophy (ALD) on January 5, 2021. He was 16. Dakota was born to Brandon and April Thompson on September 3, 2004 in Poplar Bluff, MO. They made the move to Bozeman where Dakota was raised for most of his life. Despite his journey being so short, we could write novels about all the ways he positively affected our lives. Dakota had a lifelong love of anything with wheels. It started with toy cars and grew into riding bikes, skateboards, and his dirt bike. His other hobbies included playing video games and listening to music. He had a soft spot for animals. He enjoyed being in the kitchen, creating his own recipes. He had a special appetite for spicy foods. Dakota hardly ever turned down a chance for an adventure. He spent many days wandering around the riverbanks and in the mountains with his family. It was these times he could really nurture his absolute favorite hobby: collecting rocks. Dakota loved his family fiercely, but was especially close to his sister Heaven, Grandma Dee, and Uncle Ryan. He also was an attentive and loving big brother and uncle, often going out of his way to get a laugh or smile. Even after ALD had done significant damage to his mind, he continued to cherish time with his little brother and nieces. He would often say "I love you with my whole heart!" Dakota had a contagious laugh. He had a kind, gentle heart. And he certainly has been the strongest person we have ever known. All of our lives will forever be better because Dakota was a part of it. He is survived by his father Brandon (Sam), mother April (Jimmy), sisters Heaven and Destiny, brothers Tristan and Briar, Grandparents Dee and Jason in Bozeman, Grandparents Lonnie and Melissa in Missouri, Uncles Ryan, Jonathan, and Michael, Aunts Mistie and Tina, nieces Alma and Keyana, as well as numerous other family members and friends that have been touched by his sweet spirit. We give special thanks to everyone who has prayed for Dakota and our family over the past year! We find solace in knowing he has finally found rest in Heaven. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Dahl Funeral & Cremation Service to assist the family with final expenses. Donations can also be made in Dakota's name to www.stopald.org. Condolences & memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.