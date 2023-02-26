Ronald Gene Thomas, 79, passed away on February 17, 2023, after a brief battle with cancer at his home in Austin, Texas. Ron was born on March 25, 1943 in Isabella, Oklahoma, the son to John and Selma Epp Thomas. Ron attended the University of Oklahoma (Boomer Sooner), where he received his Doctor of Pharmacy in 1968, and was a pharmacist for his professional career. Ron spent most of his life in Oklahoma, and Montana, retiring in Las Cruces, New Mexico. He made his home in Texas, after meeting his wife Bernicia. Ron was active in the Lions Club when he lived in Bozeman, Las Cruces and Pflugerville, Texas. He was also active in the Knights of Columbus at St. Theresa's Catholic Church in Austin Texas. In addition to his parents, Ron was predeceased by his first wife Anne Marie Thomas, and brothers Roger Thomas, and Bob Thomas. Ron is survived by his wife, Bernicia Villalobos Thomas, his sister Velda Pederson (Rich), of Austin, his son Thad (Melanie) of Edmond, Oklahoma, daughter Laura of Rosenburg, Texas. Ron is survived by his grandchildren, Madison Thomas, Jackson Thomas, Wilson Thomas, Ian Willey as well as many nieces and nephews. The service will be on Friday March 3, at 10am at St. Theresa's Catholic Church 4311 Small Drive, Austin TX 78731. Interment will be at Austin Memorial Park Cemetery following the reception. Arrangements are in the care of Weed Corley Fish Funeral Home 5416 Parkcrest Drive, Austin, TX 78731. www.wcfish.com. Ronald Thomas Gene Thomas
