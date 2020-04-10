Donald Jerome Thiesen Don's dead, truck for sale. This is the final punchline from my father, and if you knew my dad you know how much he liked to tell a joke. He never wanted a long obituary, as far as he was concerned those first five words were all that mattered. But his sons felt otherwise, and we wanted everyone to know a little about the great man we called our Dad. Born January 16, 1930, in North Dakota, to Jacob and Elizabeth Thiesen. He was the third of seven children. Raised on a farm during the depression, it was a hard life in hard times, one our father determined was not a life for him. When he was 18, he joined the navy and served four years in the Navy Air Force. When he was discharged, he moved to Sidney, MT, and soon thereafter he married Gloria May Neumiller, and together they had 65 wonderful years of marriage. Sadly, Gloria passed away in January 2020, and this loss was hard for Don. Already in failing health he never recovered from the loss of his beloved. Donald is survived by his older sister Virginia, his three sons, Todd, Clayton and Brian, their spouses, many grandchildren, lots of nieces and nephews, grandniece and grandnephew and who knows what all else. A proud member of the Benevolent & Protective Order of Elks for 62 years, and a proud member of the Lions Club International for 50 years, he donated thousands of hours to both of these non-profit organizations. He asked that any donations be made to the Bozeman Lions Club. A memorial service will be held once this stupid corona virus has been contained. Donald has left behind a wonderful legacy and a life full of many friends with fond memories. He will be greatly missed, but never forgotten. Bye Dad. Condolences & memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com.
